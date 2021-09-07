Sky Cams
Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

FILE - Absentee ballots in Chatham County.
FILE - Absentee ballots in Chatham County.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elected offices in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a federal judge ruled Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters. That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office.

The ruling came in a lawsuit challenging a 1943 state law that required third-party candidates for non-statewide positions to submit a petition signed by at least 5% of registered voters.

