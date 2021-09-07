Glennville family recovering from COVID-19

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glennville family is sharing their story after they all got diagnosed with COVID-19 this summer.

This was a rough summer for the Folsoms. Grayson, his wife Ansley and 2-year-old daughter all had COVID, but it was especially hard on Grayson.

The Folsoms all got COVID around the same time in June, but Grayson had it the hardest. He says it was only supposed to be a three-hour stay at Evans Memorial getting antibody therapy.

“My oxygen was 85. Lips were blue. Taking 38 breaths a minute,” said Grayson Folsom.

He came home after eight days still on oxygen, thinking it was all over. But it was just a little over a week before he was re-admitted.

“I just needed all the oxygen I could get.”

He was doing breathing exercises with a spirometer and coughed a hole in his lung.

“I was in so much pain that night I think I only got an hour sleep and it was rough, but we went and I initially thought I just pulled a muscle. We went and got a CT scan and it was actually a pneumothorax. My lung had collapsed.”

He stayed six more days in the hospital, and his wife and daughter could only see him through the hospital window.

“Now every time we pass by the hospital she’s like there’s the hospital do we have to go to the hospital and it breaks my heart really does,” said his wife Ansley Folsom.

Ansley is about 21 weeks pregnant with their second child, a boy. And they were finally able to have a gender reveal when he returned home.

“All I can do is pray and pray that he came home,” said Ansley Folsom.

Neither Grayson or Ansley were fully vaccinated.

“We were not as cautious as we should’ve been.”

But now they’re both reconsidering and warning others to take COVID serious.

“It does change your viewpoint and make you realize how thankful you should be for life.”

Grayson has been home from the hospital for two weeks doing much better but he’s still on oxygen at night. He says he has a follow-up appointment Tuesday to see if he still needs it.

