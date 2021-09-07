Possessing a small amount of marijuana no longer a crime on Tybee after new ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - We are hearing from the Tybee Island Mayor about the new marijuana ordinance.

Possessing a small amount of marijuana is no longer a crime in the city. Tybee city council recently approved an ordinance that imposes a fine of $150 for having an ounce or less of marijuana.

Before the change it was a misdemeanor offense, punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

“Right now we feel like its going to help the system, its going to help the officers, because we have so many other issues. Its not to dismiss pot can be a problem, marijuana can be a problem that’s not what we are saying. What we are saying right now the current process is not efficient and in many cases its thrown out after the police do all of the paper work and all the time they spend,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Tybee is the latest city to make the change. The City of Savannah decriminalized marijuana in 2018.

