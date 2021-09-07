Savannah mayor concerned by Labor Day crowds not wearing masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says he saw too many people over the long holiday weekend not taking enough precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Mayor Johnson says he personally saw a lot of folks downtown over the holiday weekend and was sent pictures and videos of crowds of people, with too few wearing masks.

While downtown yesterday, some visitors from Atlanta who said they thought COVID precautions were largely being taken.

Still, Mayor Johnson says in a few weeks he’ll be meeting with the local medical advisory team to look at local virus transmission rates and case counts and going from there. That’s about the time that city staff will also be re-evaluating permits for large events in public spaces like concerts and marathons scheduled for the months of October and November.

“At the end of the day, our actions now dictate what happens to us in the coming weeks. On one end of it, we see pictures, we see videos of people...young people and older people...in public spaces, very close proximity, no masks. Then we’re wondering why our positivity rate in our schools are up. Well, if parents are not vaccinated or acting responsibly, then obviously they go home, their children catch it. So again, we just have to decide as a community what it is we want to be able to do,” Mayor Johnson said.

