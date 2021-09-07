Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a New York native, remembers 9/11

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a New York native, reflects on September 11, 2001.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a New York native, reflects on September 11, 2001.(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two decades after the attacks on September 11, 2001, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reflects on that day.

A native of New York, he said it’s still a painful memory we can never move on from.

After the initial shock of the attacks, Mayor Johnson says he was angry, wanted those responsible to pay and was worried about his loved who worked near the towers.

“My mind went immediately to my brother-in-law, and to my family and friends I had, family members I had that worked in the World Trade Center, around the World Trade Center, and could not reach anybody for quite some time,” he said.

Mayor Johnson grew up in Brooklyn. While he was not living in New York on September 11, he remembers clearly being pulled out of a meeting to watch the news.

“My initial thought was to drive to New York and was talked out of that. It was really a very helpless feeling,” he said.

Mayor Johnson said his parents’ home is in the flight path of John F. Kennedy International Airport and they didn’t know what was going to happen.

“If planes are the weapons, then the planes could be anywhere or fall anywhere,” Mayor Johnson said. “I knew of some people, I knew of family members, who had people that died but you felt connected to all of them.”

Mayor Johnson says he was glued to the television for weeks. With the recent fall of Afghanistan, it brings all of those memories to the surface.

“We’re still suffering terror attacks, just recently losing 13 service members. We’re still under attack,” Mayor Johnson said.

As a public servant who has worked for the county, city and law enforcement for 25 years, Mayor Johnson says the sacrifice of first responders running towards the danger feels different.

“I gained a real appreciation for police officers and firefighters and EMS, and I think the nation did as well. We extended the definition of hero,” he said.

Mayor Johnson says he hopes we can all take to heart the memory of September 11 and never forget the service members in uniform who protected our country.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh releases statement after he was shot Saturday in Hampton Co.
Play of the Week
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County

Latest News

Summer Travel Recap
Savannah/Hilton Head airport hoping to continue momentum from big summer
Secoriea Turner
2 plead not guilty in slaying of girl near Rayshard Brooks shooting site
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, 192 deaths over long holiday weekend
Nicholas Glover and Robert Glover were arrested by Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies for...
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for suspected catalytic converter theft