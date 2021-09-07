Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a New York native, remembers 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two decades after the attacks on September 11, 2001, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reflects on that day.

A native of New York, he said it’s still a painful memory we can never move on from.

After the initial shock of the attacks, Mayor Johnson says he was angry, wanted those responsible to pay and was worried about his loved who worked near the towers.

“My mind went immediately to my brother-in-law, and to my family and friends I had, family members I had that worked in the World Trade Center, around the World Trade Center, and could not reach anybody for quite some time,” he said.

Mayor Johnson grew up in Brooklyn. While he was not living in New York on September 11, he remembers clearly being pulled out of a meeting to watch the news.

“My initial thought was to drive to New York and was talked out of that. It was really a very helpless feeling,” he said.

Mayor Johnson said his parents’ home is in the flight path of John F. Kennedy International Airport and they didn’t know what was going to happen.

“If planes are the weapons, then the planes could be anywhere or fall anywhere,” Mayor Johnson said. “I knew of some people, I knew of family members, who had people that died but you felt connected to all of them.”

Mayor Johnson says he was glued to the television for weeks. With the recent fall of Afghanistan, it brings all of those memories to the surface.

“We’re still suffering terror attacks, just recently losing 13 service members. We’re still under attack,” Mayor Johnson said.

As a public servant who has worked for the county, city and law enforcement for 25 years, Mayor Johnson says the sacrifice of first responders running towards the danger feels different.

“I gained a real appreciation for police officers and firefighters and EMS, and I think the nation did as well. We extended the definition of hero,” he said.

Mayor Johnson says he hopes we can all take to heart the memory of September 11 and never forget the service members in uniform who protected our country.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.