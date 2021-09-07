Savannah/Hilton Head airport hoping to continue momentum from big summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend has now come and gone and at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, “we had a pretty strong weekend.”

A pretty strong weekend, that airport director of marketing Lori Lynah says, capped off what turned out to be a very strong summer for travel.

“We did great. We had record months.”

That’s not to say it was easy, but at least it seemed to be worth it.

“You know people were taxed and stretched but everybody was so glad to see passengers back and just to have the numbers we did have was really exciting. It makes us feel good for going forward again and staying on the positive track,” Lynah said.

As for what the fall and winter travel will look like, well, it’s tough to say but they’re hoping to stay on track.

“September is a little bit slower for us and then things really pick back up in October and you, of course, have the holidays following right after that,” Lynah said.

While they’ve been able to reopen many of their stores and restaurants in the airport, Lynah says staffing is still a challenge, but they’re doing their best to work around it.

“We’re rotating, we’re rolling openings and trying to make sure we have things available for our passengers during the busiest times.”

Speaking of busy, Lynah said it’s still a good idea to get there two hours before your flight to help avoid any unexpected turbulence.

According to the airport, there are in the process of working on their rental car space in the parking garage so it may take just a little longer than normal to find a spot.

