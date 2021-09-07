Taking Care of Business: Narobia’s Grits and Gravy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Renovations to a popular Savannah restaurant slated to take only five or six months, stretched to 20 months because of the onset of the pandemic.

Narobia’s Grits and Gravy owner and staff persevered though, and the restaurant opened its doors a few weeks ago.

Narobia’s Grits and Gravy is normally closed on Sundays. But for the long-awaited reopen of the neighborhood staple, that’s exactly when they decided to open their doors a few weeks ago.

“I’ve been in business since 2000, and I never open on Sunday’s. But this particular time here, just to let everyone know I’m so grateful for their patience, I opened the doors on Sunday,” Renee Reid said.

Reid says it was a long journey to get back to this point, though. Narobia’s renovations overhauling the dining area and kitchen began in December of 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted life around Savannah.

“It was a setback. And unfortunately for all of us, this was unexpected, something that just happened that shouldn’t have happened. But it did,” Reid said.

But the restaurant’s fan base helped keep hope alive for a successful return.

“I felt for...you know, the love and support of the people. ‘When are you going to open? When, when?’ And so that made me hold on,” Reid said.

Since the much anticipated return of Narobia’s Grits and Gravy, Reid says business has been booming. But she added there are still pandemic-related setbacks.

Even though the restaurant has been open for a couple of weeks, Reid says they’re still unable to open the upstairs portion that’s been renovated of the restaurant, because of an issue that so many restaurants are still dealing with across the city - and that’s finding staff.

“I need help mainly for the back of the house, because yeah, that’s where I have to get it to move it forward,” Reid said.

Reid says once those open positions are filled, they can shift focus to front of the house operations, ultimately utilizing all the new space.

