Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) – A Texas restaurant has found a solution for its labor shortage.

Taco Borga, a co-owner of La Duni in Dallas, said he has a third of the staff he did before the pandemic.

He said he’s been trying to hire new people, but no one is interested in working.

So he turned to robots for help.

“I had people who tell me, ‘Well, they’re taking people’s jobs,’” Borga said.

“Guess what? No. They’re not taking anybody’s job, because no one is showing up. What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working.”

The restaurant has three robots that work as hosts and runners. They take guests to their tables, bring out orders and even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Experts say the labor shortage in service jobs is from low wages and the spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh releases statement after he was shot Saturday in Hampton Co.
Play of the Week
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Nicholas Glover and Robert Glover were arrested by Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies for...
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for suspected catalytic converter theft
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel said this tour was a different experience knowing he was...
WATCH: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion