TUESDAY | Seasonably hot, with a few day-time thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s inland, low to mid-70s further south and along the coastline. It’s a dry morning, but some patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. or so.

Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s in many spots this afternoon. Isolated, to scattered, showers and will develop this afternoon and early evening. I’m tracking a greater chance of mid-week rain as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.

TROPICAL UPDATE | An area of low pressure has a low, 30%, chance of tropical development within the next few days as it moves northeast; impacting Florida and portions of the southeast Thursday, or so. It looks like Thursday has the potential to be a wet day with rain starting as early as before sunrise. The area of low pressure, tropical or not, appears to just be a rain-maker for portion of the southeast and it’ll quick pass by and move into the Atlantic... and away from our area Friday into the weekend as drier air filters in.

