Victim flown to hospital after shooting in Hardeeville

(WMBF)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hardeeville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at the Octane gas and food mart on the 18000 block of Whyte Hardee Boulevard.

According to a news release from the City of Hardeeville, police are investigating to see if the incident started as an armed robbery.

The victim is said to have been shot several times and was flown out by helicopter to a Savannah hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

