Bioplastics company to open manufacturing facility in Savannah, create more than 130 jobs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the opening of a new facility from bioplastics company NANTRenewables in Savannah, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

The NANTRenewables facility is expected to create 134 jobs in Chatham County, with hiring scheduled to begin in early 2022.

The company will build the manufacturing facility at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah. The project is expected to cost $29 million.

NANTRenewables manufactures “daily-use products like plates, straws, cutlery, trays, and cups,” according to the release. They also manufacture goods used in the food, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries.

“I’m glad to welcome NANTRenewables to the number one state for business,” said Gov. Kemp in a statement. “I look forward to the solid manufacturing jobs this company will create for hardworking Georgians in our coastal region – specifically in a Federal Opportunity Zone.”

