Chatham Co. leaders looking for community feedback on how to use funds from American Rescue Plan

Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition and Chatham County hosting community conversations on COVID relief funds(WTOC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders need your help to decide what to do with millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

The county will receive about $56 million dollars in pandemic relief money.

They have half of that money already — Chatham County got over $28 million dollars in relief money in May.

Now county leaders want to know where residents want them to spend that money.

The county and the Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition need this feedback so leaders can see where people would like that relief money to go from infrastructure to public health. The feedback from the eight meetings they are hosting will also go to an overall community-wide plan for the county called the Chatham Community Blueprint.

“We want to make sure that we get community feedback and our citizens in Chatham County have a voice to understand the limitations we will have with the Plan Act dollars and how they perceive they would like to see them used,” said Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition Executive Director Lizann Roberts.

The County and the Coastal Georgia Indicators Collation held their first meeting Tuesday at the Talahi Island Community Center in District 4.

The Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition partnered with the County in 2014 to make the Chatham Community Blueprint. It is a snapshot of the quality of life, education, health and economy in the county. Data from these meetings will go to that plan as well.

People at Tuesday’s meeting would like to see American Rescue Plan funds go to infrastructure, public health, businesses impacted by the pandemic and services for disproportionately impacted communities.

“Our last meeting will be mid-October and we will analyze the data we’ve collected, give that back to the county and share it with our partners so they understand what the community has expressed,” said Roberts.

The County is encouraging everyone to attend at least one of the community conversations so your voice can be heard.

You can take the Coastal Georgia Indicators Coalition survey here.

The next community meeting is Wednesday at Southwest Library at 6:00 p.m.

You can find a list for future meetings below:

Wednesday September 8, 2021: 6:00 p.m. at Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn Street

Thursday September 8, 2021: 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, 1 John J. Scott Drive

Tuesday September 14, 2021: 6:00 p.m. WW Law Community Center, 909 E. Bolton Street

Thursday September 16, 2021: 6:00 p.m. at Carver Village Community Center, 905 Collat Avenue

Monday October 4, 2021: 6:00 p.m. at Tom Triplett Pavilion/Meeting Room, 100 Tom Triplett Road

Thursday October 7, 2021: 6:00 p.m. at Henderson Café, 1 Al Henderson Drive

Wednesday October 13, 2021: 6:00 p.m. at YMCA, 1110 May Street

