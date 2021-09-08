Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases

Many questions for Kirby Smart at Media Days, pt. 2
Many questions for Kirby Smart at Media Days, pt. 2
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari says he contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, but points out that he is relieved the shot did its job in leaving him with mild symptoms.

Other notable breakthrough cases have occurred in college football, with vaccinated players and coaches testing positive. That includes second-ranked Georgia and Mississippi. The Bulldogs could be without several players in their next game and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin missed his team’s opener after testing positive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Suspect attacks I-16 drivers with metal rod, bites state trooper
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Several Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work for a second day
Savannah-Chatham bus driver strike continues, drivers call out again Tuesday
One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money

Latest News

Kyle Busch walks tp his garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor...
Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for reckless driving at Darlington
FILE - Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throw a pass in the first half during Georgia's...
AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Braves sign RHP Morton to $20 million deal for 2022
Georgia Southern true freshman quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom looking to pass in the Eagles final...
Ga. Southern keeps Gardner-Webb at bay in 30-25 win