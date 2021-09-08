Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will dissipate to our west today. A cold front will move in Thursday and pass south of the area into Friday. This will bring more clouds and cooler but seasonable temps. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Tropical moisture move in from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. This will bring widespread showers which may be heavy at times. Localized street flooding is possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible. They are not expected to be severe but would help produce locally heavy rain. There is a 50% chance this area may become tropical so we’ll be monitoring closely. The disturbance will quickly move to the east of us by Friday. Cooler, drier air returns Friday into Saturday. Temps warm back to near 90 Sunday into next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-92.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 71-77.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms early, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is moving to the NW in the central Atlantic Ocean about 500 miles southeast of Bermuda. Larry is a cat 2 hurricane and is forecast to remain a hurricane as it passes just east of Bermuda Thursday. Larry will weaken a little Friday as it turns to the northwest and will get close to Newfoundland Saturday as an extra-tropical system. It is no threat to our area but keep our rip current a little higher than normal. A surface trough combined with an upper level disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread showers and storms. This area is forecast to move closer to the northeast Gulf coast by tonight. Upper level winds should prevent any significant development. There is a 50% chance for tropical development as it approaches the coast. Regardless of development, we’ll see a good chance for rain Thursday. A tropical wave will move off the wets coast of Africa in a few days. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as it moves to the west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5-10 kt becoming S 10-15 kt late. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Thursday: SW winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.