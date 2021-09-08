Discount tickets now on sale for South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission and ride tickets for the 2021 South Carolina State Fair are now on sale and will be available through October 12.

“Buying in advance is a great way to save time and skip the box office lines,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith.

Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at participating Circle K locations.

“We hope everyone will take advantage of these discounts and join us this October as we celebrate our 152nd SC State Fair together,” said Smith.

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $25 per person ($33 -$38 during the fair).

The 2021 S.C. State Fair will return in-person Wednesday, October 13 through Sunday, October 24 for 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, rides, entertainment and the free, daily “CIRCUS at the Fair.”

