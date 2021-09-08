Early morning crash on I-95 causes second accident

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Liberty County between two tractor trailers led to a second deadly accident a mile down the road.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the initial crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 79. A tractor trailer failed to maintain its lane, running into another tractor trailer. One of the drivers was transported to a hospital in Savannah with a head laceration.

As traffic slowed due to this crash, a second accident occurred near mile marker 78. A vehicle ran into the back of a tracker trailer that had stopped. The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries.

