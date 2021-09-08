Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Early morning crash on I-95 causes second accident

(MGN Photo)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Liberty County between two tractor trailers led to a second deadly accident a mile down the road.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the initial crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 79. A tractor trailer failed to maintain its lane, running into another tractor trailer. One of the drivers was transported to a hospital in Savannah with a head laceration.

As traffic slowed due to this crash, a second accident occurred near mile marker 78. A vehicle ran into the back of a tracker trailer that had stopped. The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Several Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work for a second day
Savannah-Chatham bus driver strike continues, drivers call out again Tuesday
Suspect attacks I-16 drivers with metal rod, bites state trooper
One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money

Latest News

A trailer fire closed a portion of Hwy 80 in Effingham County Wednesday morning.
All of Hwy 80 in Effingham Co. back open after trailer fire
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Two dead after two-vehicle crash on Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort County
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries