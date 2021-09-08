Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Brunswick district attorney has been arrested on charges related to the investigation of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Jackie Johnson, 49, was booked into the Glynn County Jail on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8. She was released on bond that same day, according to jail records. Johnson was released under her own recognizance under a $10,000 bond.

Johnson had been indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer.

According to the indictment, Johnson “violated the above provision of her oath of District Attorney by showing favor and affection to Greg McMichael during the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.”

According to court filings, one of the first phone calls Greg McMichael made after the shooting of Arbery was to Johnson.

LINK >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

The indictment also states that Johnson hindered two Glynn County Police Department officers by directing that Travis McMichael was not placed under arrest on the day Arbery was shot and killed.

The case will be prosecuted by Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr.

The attorney for the Ahmad Arbery family, Lee Merrit, said “This historic decision by the grand jury in South Georgia at the behest of the Attorney General Carr, we hope will send ripple effects throughout the legal community. Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was a tipping point in this nation for addressing the issue of not only violence and racism, but systemic racism.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Several Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work for a second day
Savannah-Chatham bus driver strike continues, drivers call out again Tuesday
Suspect attacks I-16 drivers with metal rod, bites state trooper
One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money

Latest News

Charleston Police closed a portion of Wappoo Road because of a suspicious package.
Here comes the bomb squad: Wedding dress in suspicious box
Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
Supreme Court of S.C. suspends Murdaugh’s law license indefinitely
A trailer fire closed a portion of Hwy 80 in Effingham County Wednesday morning.
All of Hwy 80 in Effingham Co. back open after trailer fire