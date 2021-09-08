Grant money, new long-term plan for affordable housing in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Help is on the way for people who need affordable housing in Statesboro. Federal grant money, combined with a new long-term plan, could help generations to come.

Statesboro’s new affordable housing plan took months to prepare. But city leaders hope it can help people for years and decades to come.

Council members approved the city’s plan Tuesday with little fanfare. But they hope it helps them help homeowners and landlords improve the quantity and quality of affordable housing.

“We’ve identified several neighborhoods to the west of downtown and to the Northeast of downtown. We’ve put them in what we call an Urban Redevelopment Area,” said Kathy Field.

The city will put some of their federal covid funds toward helping improve disadvantaged housing. But the housing plan will also help them qualify for more funding in the future.

“We believe that we can transform this community over the next five years where every child can come home to a house that they can be proud of,” Statesboro Mayor Johnathan McCollar said.

Field says the plan is designed to help people who own their own home, but also landlords to improve their properties since more than half the city’s affordable housing is rental. She says they’ll tailor different rules for both.

“But, clearly, both kinds of housing need assistance,” Field said.

Field says there are still some things to put in place for people to apply for the funding. But they hope to have those in place as soon as possible.

