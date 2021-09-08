Sky Cams
Here comes the bomb squad: Wedding dress in suspicious box

Charleston Police closed a portion of Wappoo Road because of a suspicious package.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Police say they shut down a road in South Carolina for over an hour to investigate a bomb threat that turned out to be a wedding dress.

Charleston Police said someone who saw a woman cram an oversized package into a mailbox called 911 Tuesday. Investigators say officers determined the package contained a wedding dress that a woman was trying to return by mail.

The road was reopened after more than an hour. Police did not say if the wedding dress was damaged.

