Here comes the bomb squad: Wedding dress in suspicious box

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Police say they shut down a road in South Carolina for over an hour to investigate a bomb threat that turned out to be a wedding dress.

Charleston Police said someone who saw a woman cram an oversized package into a mailbox called 911 Tuesday. Investigators say officers determined the package contained a wedding dress that a woman was trying to return by mail.

The road was reopened after more than an hour. Police did not say if the wedding dress was damaged.

