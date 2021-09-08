Sky Cams
Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for reckless driving at Darlington

Kyle Busch walks tp his garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor...
Kyle Busch walks tp his garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 by NASCAR.

The stock car series said he recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs Saturday night at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Busch had crashed and he ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way in the garage area.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 35th at Darlington. That dropped him from fourth to 14th in the playoff standings.

