Pink Power 5K raising money for breast cancer research this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A charity race in Statesboro returns after going virtual last year.

Organizers of the Pink Power 5k had to settle for a virtual race last year. They say they’re excited to have people to together in person this year, not only to raise money but to share hope and support.

The Statesboro Bulloch County Breast Cancer Foundation started the race nine years ago to raise money to help local patients and survivors. The group remains totally independent and the money raised stays local to help not only the patient, but the person.

“We know there are lots of challenges for people diagnosed with breast cancer that aren’t covered by insurance companies, such as gas to get back and forth to treatment, utility bills when you’re out of work, buying groceries to feed your children,” said April Stafford, Foundation Co-Founder.

They’ll take registrations up to Saturday morning but you can also do it online through the Pink Power 5k website and Facebook page.

It all kicks off here at the Recreation Activity Center on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus.

