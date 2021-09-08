Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pink Power 5K raising money for breast cancer research this weekend

A charity race in Statesboro returns after going virtual last year.
A charity race in Statesboro returns after going virtual last year.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A charity race in Statesboro returns after going virtual last year.

Organizers of the Pink Power 5k had to settle for a virtual race last year. They say they’re excited to have people to together in person this year, not only to raise money but to share hope and support.

The Statesboro Bulloch County Breast Cancer Foundation started the race nine years ago to raise money to help local patients and survivors. The group remains totally independent and the money raised stays local to help not only the patient, but the person.

“We know there are lots of challenges for people diagnosed with breast cancer that aren’t covered by insurance companies, such as gas to get back and forth to treatment, utility bills when you’re out of work, buying groceries to feed your children,” said April Stafford, Foundation Co-Founder.

They’ll take registrations up to Saturday morning but you can also do it online through the Pink Power 5k website and Facebook page.

It all kicks off here at the Recreation Activity Center on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Suspect attacks I-16 drivers with metal rod, bites state trooper
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Several Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work for a second day
Savannah-Chatham bus driver strike continues, drivers call out again Tuesday
One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money

Latest News

Grant money, new long-term plan for affordable housing in Statesboro
Rincon Lutheran churches offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Rincon Lutheran churches offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Grant money, new long-term plan for affordable housing in Statesboro
Grant money, new long-term plan for affordable housing in Statesboro
St. John's Lutheran Church held the first of four COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday.
Rincon Lutheran churches offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics