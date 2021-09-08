Remembering 9/11: Changes to airport security

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September 11, 2001, changed everything, especially when it comes to air travel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) formed two months after a day Americans will never forget.

While the technology used to screen passengers has changed a lot over the past 20 years, one thing that has remained unchanged is reminding the public about why airport checkpoints exist.

“There is a whole generation that was born that year and they’re 21 now, and I don’t think they could fathom the kind of emotional pain that we all went through during that time,” TSA officer Rashad Trotter said.

The attacks on Sept. 11 forever changed the country and forever changed the air travel industry.

“We’ve had more than a few events since 9/11. Terrorist threats such as the underwear bomber. Some people don’t remember that person, so it’s another reason why we do our pat down procedures, is the catalyst for that. Also, Richard Reed, the shoe bomber, which is why we have to take off our shoes,” Trotter said.

Trotter, an Army veteran, is one of an estimated 50,000 transportation security officers nationwide. The agency has grown tremendously since it was first formed in November of 2001 - just two months after the Sept. 11 attacks. It’s also coming up on its 20 year anniversary.

According to TSA, the agency screens an estimated two million passengers each day and is responsible for the security of 440 federalized airports.

A large presence and responsibility that can feel personal to passengers as they go through the checkpoint.

Trotter, when needed, offers perspective.

“It’s not just you. Somebody did something really bad a long time ago and now it’s a part of our lives. We don’t want to be intrusive, but we still have to make sure the traveling public is safe, as well,” he said.

Another travel reminder that Trotter explained has to do with liquids of a certain size. The reason for the rule goes back to the 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot. The threat involved a terrorist plot to detonate liquid explosives.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.