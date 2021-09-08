Sky Cams
Rincon Lutheran churches offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The two Lutheran churches will offer four clinics over the next two months
St. John's Lutheran Church held the first of four COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday.
St. John's Lutheran Church held the first of four COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday.
By Sam Bauman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not be a Sunday, but at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rincon, Pastor Rick Johnson is still preaching the good word.

“Philip said to Nathaniel when he asked, ‘What good comes out of Nazareth?” Philip said, ‘Come and see. Come and see.’”

But the ‘Good Word’ he says they’d like you to come and see, in this case happens to be two words.

“Get vaccinated,” said Pastor Johnson.

It’s a message that Pastor Johnson feels isn’t all that different from any other message he’d give on a Sunday.

“Please get vaccinated for yourself, those you care about and those you never even met. Something about welcoming a stranger in scripture,” he said.

That’s why St. John’s Lutheran Church teamed up with the Georgia Department of Public Health and C.O.R.E. (Community Organized Relief Effort) to welcome friends and strangers to get their shot.

“I thought, this is a way for us to give back to the community, for us to help one another. To help not just folks within our walls but especially those outside. To invite people in and to do what the community needs doing,” said Pastor Johnson.

Based on the response they saw Wednesday, it would seem the community not only needed it, but wanted it.

“We have had a really busy day that I’m really profoundly grateful for,” said Pastor Johnson.

Grateful to be able to offer a bit of healing outside of their typical Sunday service.

“The prayer is to be as healthy in body as we are strong in spirit,” Pastor Johnson says.

Wednesday was just the first of four vaccine clinics hosted by both St. John’s and Jerusalem Lutheran Church. They are all free and do accept walk ins. For more information or to register ahead click here.

Rincon Vaccine Clinics
Rincon Vaccine Clinics(Georgia DPH)

