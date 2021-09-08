Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham school board discusses bus driver concerns

By Sean Evans
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) board members received an update during Wednesday’s meeting on the bus driver concerns and student transportation.

One of those concerns had to do with driver and student protection from COVID. Transportation Executive Director Paul Abbott pointed out several strategies the school district has implemented, like stocking buses with PPE, and using on-board video for contact tracing and to make sure buses are thoroughly cleaned between routes.

“All of the mitigation strategies that we can put in place, not only to protect the drivers on the buses, but when they’re not on the bus. We social distance them in each of the park outs as well. We continue to address those, whatever those needs that we can meet, we make sure that we meet them,” SCCPSS Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Miller-Kaigler said.

Board President Joe Buck noted that out of all of the safeguards in place, getting more people vaccinated is still the best way to reduce the spread of the virus.

Miller-Kaigler also addressed retirement benefits for district employees.

“We’re under teacher retirement. And then there is a public school employee retirement. The decision that’s made as to who is under which system is not our choice, it’s not our decision. And we have explained that to drivers, I have provided them with that information as well,” Miller-Kaigler said.

Miller-Kaigler says she’s also had meetings with driver representatives about the current pay period structure for drivers.

On the topic of ongoing conversations with drivers and listening to their concerns, Buck had this to say.

“Sometimes I have gotten the impression lately that the listening is going one way only. When we leave students out on the street, when we don’t come into work like we should, it is really hard for me as a board member to hear what you’re saying,” he said.

Board members and staff also commended the job fill-in drivers did late last week and early this week, as well as those who didn’t call out and drove multiple routes. And one initiative the district is considering is providing driving training for employees who want to get a CDL license, so if the need arises again, they can step in and help.

