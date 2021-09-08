SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County school buses will run as scheduled on Wednesday after bus drivers called out of work for two days and caused delays districtwide.

About 20-percent of bus drivers called out the last two days of school in protest of some of the district’s policies, but that came to an end Wednesday morning.

WTOC spoke with Kendrick Banks, one of the bus drivers in the district, who said they have come to an agreement with the district and will be getting behind the wheel Wednesday morning.

With nearly 50 of the district’s 245 drivers not coming to work, it caused major delays for students and frustration for parents.

Bus drivers say they did not want to burden the community anymore and felt they had a successful negotiation meeting Tuesday with the superintendent and deputy superintendent.

Banks tells us that the district administration and the transportation staff all came to an agreement about their concerns. They are taking steps to work on the pay situation and get a pay schedule that works better for the bus drivers. They also have created a hotline number for the drivers and monitors to call anytime they feel that protocol has been violated on the bus or any other unsafe situation occurs and they will be investigated on an individual basis.

SCCPSS released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“SCCPSS continues work to overcome staffing issues among bus drivers that created transportation delays on Friday, September 3, 3021 and again today. An already understaffed department has been hindered by dozens of drivers unexpectedly calling out. Some of those drivers have protested outside our Gamble Road maintenance facility, speaking out regarding concerns over pay, retirement, and work conditions.

As a government agency, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools is precluded from negotiating with a union or any other employee group. However, the district is always willing to listen to concerns brought by employees to administrators through the appropriate channels. Some of the concerns being publicly brought forward by drivers in the past week have not previously been brought to administration in an official capacity.

Pay has been brought up as an issue in various ways dating back to 2016 and each time the District has considered concerns. The district has taken specific steps to assist drivers multiple times since 2016, in addition to annual cost of living and step increases that every employee of the district receives.

In 2016, all drivers had their pay grade increased by two steps, giving drivers a $2 to $3 per hour raise. Additionally, some drivers have been transitioned from five hour per day shifts to 8 hours per day. This past June, at the end of the previous fiscal year, the district changed the way in which years of experience were calculated from a 5 to 1, to a 2 to 1 formula which gave most drivers a four or five step increase and a significant raise based on those years of experience.

In addition, though each district employee received two retention supplements over the past school year related to the COVID pandemic, SCCPSS bus drivers received an additional retention supplement of $500 just last week that was not provided to other district employees.

COVID-related safety concerns have also been voiced by drivers. Complaints that contact tracing is not being done for bus riders/drivers are not true. The contact tracing process is conducted the same among bus riders/drivers as it is among students in the classroom. Close contacts are reached out to and required to quarantine based on bus seating charts and viewing video from buses to ensure those within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more are identified.

In addition, masks are required to be worn on district transportation. A student’s bus riding privileges may be suspended or revoked for non-compliance with the mask requirement. There are a limited number of students with disabilities who are permitted to ride without a mask as an accommodation.

Concerns about overcrowded buses are investigated as soon as a complaint is received. One complaint was received in late August. It was looked into, but the bus was not found to be overcrowded. There have been some buses running closer to capacity due to a driver shortage and splitting loads of students where possible. That is a situation that should continue to improve as more drivers become available. The district already has four more drivers working than we started the school year with and seven more scheduled to complete training and begin driving this month.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has approximately 5600 employees. The district must take all employees into consideration when making decisions on best practices. SCCPSS apologizes for the disruption the absence of these drivers may have caused to certain routes. The district continues to work to maximize all available resources to ensure on time arrivals.”

