SCCPSS to recognize former board member, employee

Daniel Frazier is one of seven SCCPSS employees who has died since Aug. 14
SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will recognize and honor a former board member and employee who passed away last month.

On the board’s Wednesday agenda is a resolution to recognize the contributions of former board member and Groves High School employee, Daniel Frazier. He passed away on Aug. 27 at he age of 48.

WTOC has also learned that since Aug. 14, six other SCCPSS employees and two students have died as well, according to the school district’s agenda. We do not know the cause of any of these deaths but have reached out to the district for more information and will keep you updated on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

