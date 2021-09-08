Sky Cams
Staff overwhelmed as Liberty Regional Medical Center over capacity with COVID-19 patients

Liberty Regional Medical Center
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospitals across the Coastal Empire are busy treating COVID-19 patients.

Staff at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville say the hospital is past its capacity. Data shows Liberty Regional is at around more than 200 percent capacity.

People coming to Liberty Regional Medical Center are having to wait hours to be seen, and that’s because the hospital is so busy.

Dr. Christina McCain described these patients as “very sick.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations are peaking again, according to data from the Coastal Health District.

On Tuesday, August 31, Liberty Regional saw 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That number went down, until it started peaking again on Friday, September 3. Now the hospital is back to 18 COVID-19 patients, as of Tuesday, September 7.

Chief Nursing Officer Donna Cochran says the number of patients they’re seeing has been a struggle.

“At times it doesn’t even feel like we have enough to give but we keep giving. It’s a different time, something we never expected but we have been at the high volumes we’re at for about two weeks now and it hasn’t let up,” said Cochran.

Due to the hospital being over-capacity, staff at Liberty Regional are reminding people to only go to the Emergency Room for emergencies. They have a walk-in clinic and Liberty Family Medicine for those that do not need to be seen by a doctor right away.

More on COVID-19 in Liberty County below, from the Coastal Health District:

