Top Teacher: Lauren Sawyer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This school year has been anything but normal, but one Chatham County teacher is glad she gets to see her students face-to-face.

A welcome surprise for Lauren Sawyer. She teaches 2nd grade at Marshpoint Elementary School.

“It’s been a little bit different, this year. I’m so thankful, that we have been here every day, and not having to go virtual, knock on wood. Being able to talk with them, and you know they want to hug you and all of that so we have a mask on, and I try to show them as much love as I can every day,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer says building a strong bond with a child is the key to unlocking their education.

“I think that if you don’t have that relationship with your kids, the one where they can tell you things either go on at home, if they are feeling sad or really happy, if you don’t have that relationship, then they are not going to want to learn,” Sawyer said, “and take the time to learn when it’s not too fun.”

“Ms. Sawyer is a fantastic teacher, and I am not shocked at all she was nominated for this award. She is very caring, very dynamic, offers the very best for all of her students,” Principal Sylvia Wallis said.

“I also tell them that no matter what they can do academically, if they can leave me as a good person, that’s what I want,” Sawyer said.

