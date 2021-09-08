Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | The chance of rain increases as tropical moisture streams in!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s in many communities. There are spotty storms this morning; mainly south of Savannah and across coastal counties.

The chance of spotty rain remains in the forecast through the morning commute. Still, a lot of folks will only see dry conditions this morning. Some patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. or so. Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon.

Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s in many spots this afternoon. Isolated, to scattered, showers and will continue to develop this afternoon and early evening. I’m tracking a greater chance of rain tomorrow - a First Alert Weather Day. Moisture streams in from a Gulf of Mexico disturbance later today and tomorrow. There is a chance this system could become tropical before it tracks through the southeast United States tomorrow.

Either way, it is simply going to boost our chance of downpours. Rain may be heavy at times.

The risk of severe weather remains very low. Great weather returns heading into the weekend; mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and pleasant mornings.

Have a great day,

Cutter

