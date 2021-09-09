Sky Cams
2 years after Georgia shipwreck, heavy lifting nearly done

Responders completed cutting operations on the remainder of the Golden Ray wreck on Saturday.
Responders completed cutting operations on the remainder of the Golden Ray wreck on Saturday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two years after a cargo ship overturned along the Georgia seacoast, the heavy lifting to remove the wreckage is nearly done. But months of cleanup remain.

The South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick. Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the wreck.

Now roughly three-fourths of the mammoth ship had been removed. Two huge chunks of the ship’s midsection still are needing to be lifted onto barges for removal.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes says it could be late September before both sections have been hauled away.

