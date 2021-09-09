Sky Cams
Applications opening for 2021 SCORE BizPitch entrepreneurial competition in Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has a healthy small business community made up of companies that started here and stayed here. And a lot of them got up and running by working with business mentors at Savannah SCORE and through SCORE’s BizPitch entrepreneurial competition.

Applications for BizPitch 2021 will be accepted at savannah.score.org Friday, Sept. 10 through midnight on Monday, Oct. 4. Eight finalists will be announced on Oct. 12, and then three winners will be chosen at the competition on Nov. 5.

The popular contest is returning for a fourth year this fall, and WTOC’s Tim Guidera met with one of last year’s winners to find out how the contest helped their new business. Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

