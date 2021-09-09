Club stirs up on-campus buzz at East Georgia College

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A club at East Georgia College in Swainsboro offers the chance to hang out with an insect some people try to avoid.

When your son or daughter goes to college, you expect them to be busy as a bee. But you might not expect them to be hanging around the hive.

Members of the East Georgia College Bee Club showed off how they open up the combs to harvest fresh honey. Last week they went to the bee boxes on campus and brought the wooden frames for the annual extraction. The club started three years ago. Most of the members join with no experience but learn how to safety handle the bees to harvest the honey as well as how to spin it, clean it and get it ready for bottling.

“You get to meet a whole lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds and so many different interests. You can blend that together for one common goal,” said club member Anita Cerpovicz.

She says club members learn about bees but also the plants and flowers that support them. Once a year at harvest, they invite the public to come see how they do it and get a sample.

They took some of their first extraction two years ago to the Georgia Beekeeper competition and won state awards. They’ll bottle this one and take it too and hope for more of the same.

