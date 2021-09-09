Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Depression Mindy is now east of our area and will continue to quickly pull away. A cold front will move in from the northwest tonight. Some showers and a possible storm are possible through 10pm. Cooler and drier air builds in overnight and continues for the weekend. This will bring us lots of sunshine and pleasant temps. The cold front will stall across central Florida through Sunday as waves of energy move along it. Some showers are possible as far north as Brunswick. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this weekend into Wednesday keeping our rain chances low.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-87.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through 10pm then partly cloudy overnight, lows 65-71.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is moving to the NW in the central Atlantic Ocean about 200 miles east of Bermuda. Larry is a cat 1 hurricane and is forecast to remain a hurricane through Friday. Larry will weaken a little Friday night as it turns to the northeast and will get close to Newfoundland Saturday as an extra-tropical system. It is no threat to our area but keep our rip current a little higher than normal. Tropical Depression Mindy is quickly moving to the ENE away from the southeast coast. Mindy is forecast to dissipate Friday night. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa Saturday. There is a 50% chance for tropical development as it moves to the west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave near the coast of Honduras will move towards the southern Bay of Campeche Saturday. There is a 30% chance for tropical development before moving inland next week.

Marine Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY until 5pm. Today: SW winds at 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 4-6 ft. Tonight: W winds at 10-15 kt becoming N after midnight. Seas 4-5 ft. Friday: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 4-5 ft.

