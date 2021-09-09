Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 10

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • New Hampstead at Brunswick
  • Lakeside-Evans at Effingham County
  • Wayne County at South Effingham
  • Statesboro at Houston County
  • North Oconee at Benedictine
  • Islands at Savannah
  • Johnson at Jenkins
  • Appling County at Tift County
  • Brantley County at Bacon County
  • Butler at Long County
  • Tattnall County at Jeff Davis
  • Beach at West Laurens
  • SE Bulloch at Screven County
  • Swainsboro at Washington County
  • Toombs County at Berrien
  • Vidalia at Bleckley County
  • Claxton at Trinity Christian
  • Charlton County at McIntosh Co. Academy
  • Metter at Savannah Country Day
  • Portal at Treutlen
  • Calvary Day at North Cobb Christian
  • Savannah Christian at John Milledge
  • Memorial Day at Piedmont
  • Southland at Pinewood Christian
  • Hilton Head Prep at St. Andrew’s
  • Wade Hampton at May River
  • West Ashley at Beaufort
  • Thomas Heyward at Bluffton
  • Hilton Head at Lake Marion
  • Whale Branch at St. John’s
  • Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian
  • Porter Gaud at Bethesda
  • Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Latest News

End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 3
Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Vidalia vs. ECI
May River Sharks senior quarterback Garvin Douglas after scoring on a two-point conversion...
Sharks swim past Hartsville during Saturday showdown
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial
Dutch Fork High School honors life of Jack Alkhatib with memorial