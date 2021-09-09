FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mindy soaks our area Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mindy is weakening from a minimal Tropical Storm to a Tropical Depression just south of our area Thursday morning; spreading widespread steady rain throughout the entire area through the morning commute.

3:07 AM | Widespread rain, and a few embedded thunderstorms, are moving into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Plan on a wet morning commute. While low, the risk of severe weather is not zero this morning. Keep severe weather alerts turned "on" in your @WTOC11 Weather App. pic.twitter.com/k9zswPlJZX — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) September 9, 2021

A few downpours embedded within the rain may produce street flooding, gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but not zero this morning. Keep severe weather alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App through noon, or so.

Overall rain accumulations will average between one and three inches. A couple of communities may see up to four inches of rain by the time all is said and done. This shouldn’t impact rivers too much over the next few days; only relatively minor rises are expected.

The weather improves from northwest, to southeast, late this morning and afternoon.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the mid and upper 80s. Some may hit 90. A few showers and storms may bubble up in the heat, but rain coverage will be spotty later today.

