Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mindy soaks our area Thursday morning

Rainy First Alert Weather Day
Rainy First Alert Weather Day(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mindy is weakening from a minimal Tropical Storm to a Tropical Depression just south of our area Thursday morning; spreading widespread steady rain throughout the entire area through the morning commute.

A few downpours embedded within the rain may produce street flooding, gusty winds and an isolated tornado. The risk of severe weather is quite low, but not zero this morning. Keep severe weather alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App through noon, or so.

Overall rain accumulations will average between one and three inches. A couple of communities may see up to four inches of rain by the time all is said and done. This shouldn’t impact rivers too much over the next few days; only relatively minor rises are expected.

The weather improves from northwest, to southeast, late this morning and afternoon.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the mid and upper 80s. Some may hit 90. A few showers and storms may bubble up in the heat, but rain coverage will be spotty later today.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Latest News

*
TRACKING MINDY | Soaker of a morning, much better weather this afternoon!
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
Tropical Storm Mindy will give us rounds of rain on Thursday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
*
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-8-2021