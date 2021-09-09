Game of the Week: Metter at Country Day

Sky Cams
This week’s Game of the Week comes from Metter at Country Day.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s Game of the Week comes from Metter at Country Day.

Country Day comes into the match-up 2-0 with wins over Bulloch Academy and ECI. Their game last week against Beach was cancelled due to COVID.

The Tigers also coming in at 2-0 with wins over Swainsboro and South Effingham to start their year.

Metter owns this series all-time 24-11. Last year Metter won this one 36 to 7.

Metter head coach Rodney Garvin said being so early in the season, this is another chance to test their lineup and adjust before region play.

“It’s just about finding those kids in those right spots, and I’m sure after Country Day on Friday night, we’ll probably move a couple of people around before we jump into region play, and it’s great that we’re on the road, you know, that creates a challenge for you, how do you handle crowds? All those little things, and it’s going to be a great atmosphere down in Savannah,” Garvin Said.

This one kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Savannah.

