Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company

Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.(WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.

This is after more than a dozen cars waiting to be fixed at a Ludowici auto shop ended up in nearby scrap yards, without the owners’ knowledge.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office says there are more than 20 victims, many of whom haven’t even been identified.

However, WTOC was able to speak to a woman who says her truck is one of several sitting in a scrap yard. She says she wants someone to be held accountable.

“We never gave them permission to take our truck,” said truck owner Miranda Pugh.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they stepped in after the Long County Sheriff’s Office asked for help on August 28. They say it’s about the possible theft of more than 20 vehicles by South Georgia Towing.

Hinesville resident, Miranda Pugh, says her truck was at Immaculate Concepts in Ludowici waiting to get fixed.

She says her family alerted her that the auto shop was closed.

“A couple weeks ago, our in-laws drove by because they’re truck drivers so they drove by ‘Hey, you might want to call the police because your vehicle is gone. The shop’s closed down and there’s nobody there.’”

Since then, Pugh says she’s been talking to the Sheriff’s Office and GBI. She says she learned her Dodge truck was towed and is now sitting in a scrap yard.

Both agencies are now investigating the events surrounding the towing of the vehicles from the Ludowici auto shop.

As of right now, the GBI says they are in the process of identifying owners of the towed vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who used Immaculate Concepts, and hasn’t picked their car up to please contact them or the GBI.

As we said, the GBI is investigating the tow truck company that took the cars from Immaculate Concepts in Long County.

Separately, Jesup’s Police Chief confirmed the man who ran Immaculate Concepts had an auto shop in Jesup. They have their own investigation into his Jesup auto shop.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported just under 3,000 new...
SC reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 11,000
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office
Murdaugh’s lawyer, Jim Griffin, says family told him there was an entry and exit wound,...
Alex Murdaugh attorney: Saturday shooting wasn’t self-inflicted
Two veterans reflect on how 9/11 inspired them to serve