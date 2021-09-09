GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.

This is after more than a dozen cars waiting to be fixed at a Ludowici auto shop ended up in nearby scrap yards, without the owners’ knowledge.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office says there are more than 20 victims, many of whom haven’t even been identified.

However, WTOC was able to speak to a woman who says her truck is one of several sitting in a scrap yard. She says she wants someone to be held accountable.

“We never gave them permission to take our truck,” said truck owner Miranda Pugh.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they stepped in after the Long County Sheriff’s Office asked for help on August 28. They say it’s about the possible theft of more than 20 vehicles by South Georgia Towing.

Hinesville resident, Miranda Pugh, says her truck was at Immaculate Concepts in Ludowici waiting to get fixed.

She says her family alerted her that the auto shop was closed.

“A couple weeks ago, our in-laws drove by because they’re truck drivers so they drove by ‘Hey, you might want to call the police because your vehicle is gone. The shop’s closed down and there’s nobody there.’”

Since then, Pugh says she’s been talking to the Sheriff’s Office and GBI. She says she learned her Dodge truck was towed and is now sitting in a scrap yard.

Both agencies are now investigating the events surrounding the towing of the vehicles from the Ludowici auto shop.

As of right now, the GBI says they are in the process of identifying owners of the towed vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who used Immaculate Concepts, and hasn’t picked their car up to please contact them or the GBI.

As we said, the GBI is investigating the tow truck company that took the cars from Immaculate Concepts in Long County.

Separately, Jesup’s Police Chief confirmed the man who ran Immaculate Concepts had an auto shop in Jesup. They have their own investigation into his Jesup auto shop.

