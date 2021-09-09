Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 postpone surgeries

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s public safety net hospital is the latest to temporarily cancel elective surgeries, saying it’s overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert said Wednesday that the hospital was “inundated” with patients over Labor Day even as it officially diverted ambulances.

More than 5,900 people sickened by the respiratory illness are in Georgia hospitals. COVID-19 patient numbers have been hovering around a record 6,000 for more than a week.

Some other Georgia hospitals were already cancelling elective procedures. Democratic U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and David Scott are urging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to order elective surgeries postponed in all Georgia hospitals. The Republican Kemp is refusing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Latest News

The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado
Ahead of the vote, half a dozen parents addressed the board. Some advocated for school to...
Colleton Co. school board votes to return to in-person learning
Since the beginning of September, 15 percent of new COVID-19 cases were among kids ages 10 or...
SC hospitals more full now than earlier in the pandemic