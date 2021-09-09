Sky Cams
Georgia, South Carolina governors tweet disdain at Biden’s new COVID vaccination plan

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The governors of Georgia and South Carolina tweeted a response to President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan on Thursday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted that he will “pursue every legal option” to stop a plan he calls an overreach.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted that he will “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

