Health leaders watching COVID case trend closely following holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council members received an update on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccine rates and other data straight from the Coastal Health District’s health director, Dr. Lawton Davis.

While we’re starting to see a downward trend in the seven-day rolling average as well as community transmission index, there’s still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the possible impact from the recent long holiday weekend, according to Dr. Davis.

Some of the data Dr. Davis shared showed the spike in COVID cases we’ve seen locally over the past month or so due to the presence of the delta variant. Dr. Davis says while he doesn’t know exactly how long the delta variant’s effects will be felt in the Coastal Empire, we can look at the data from India to get an idea of a time frame, which was roughly a four-month-long period.

“Overall, we may have plateaued. It’s possible that we’ve even begun trending downward, which would sort of be expected if it behaves here like it did in India. But the fly in the ointment right now is Labor Day, whether there’s delayed data reporting, and whether Labor Day becomes a super-spreader event like some of our other holidays,” Dr. Davis said.

Dr. Davis said another setback could be caused by a lack of mask wearing.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson added at the end of Dr. Davis’ presentation that he’ll soon be talking with Davis again, as well as the rest of a health advisory team, before making a decision on whether or not permits for events in public spaces in October and November will be revoked.

