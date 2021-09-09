Jesse Blanco Food Headlines for the week of Sept. 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is coming back this year, and it looks like it’s set to be better than ever. And if you’re looking for a nice dinner spot, we’ve got the recommendation for you.

Eat It and Like It’s Jesse Blanco joined us on Morning Break Thursday with this week’s food headlines. He talked about the Hilton Head Island Wine and the Hilton Head Island Shrimp festivals, and Dinner at the Emporium - Perry Lane Hotel.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.