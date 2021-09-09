Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Jesse Blanco Food Headlines for the week of Sept. 9

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is coming back this year, and it looks like it’s set to be better than ever. And if you’re looking for a nice dinner spot, we’ve got the recommendation for you.

Eat It and Like It’s Jesse Blanco joined us on Morning Break Thursday with this week’s food headlines. He talked about the Hilton Head Island Wine and the Hilton Head Island Shrimp festivals, and Dinner at the Emporium - Perry Lane Hotel.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Latest News

2021 SCORE BizPitch entrepreneurial competition
Applications opening for 2021 SCORE BizPitch entrepreneurial competition in Savannah
2021 SCORE BizPitch entrepreneurial competition
Applications opening for 2021 SCORE BizPitch entrepreneurial competition in Savannah
Jesse Blanco's Food Headlines
Jesse Blanco's Food Headlines for the week of Sept. 9
Glenn Carlson
Savannah Fire captain remembers working in New York during 9/11