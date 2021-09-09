Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Kemp issues proclamation for ‘Otis Redding Day’

Sept. 9 is Otis Redding Day in Georgia.
Sept. 9 is Otis Redding Day in Georgia.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation honoring a Georgia legend known as the “King of Soul” on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, the governor stated, “To honor Georgia’s own Otis Redding on what would have been his 80th birthday, I issued a proclamation declaring ‘Otis Redding Day’ in the Peach State.”

Sep. 9th is Otis Redding Day in Ga. (File)
Sep. 9th is Otis Redding Day in Ga. (File)(WALB)

Redding was born Sep. 9, 1941 in Dawson.

Redding died when his private plane crashed in Wisconsin in 1967. He was only 26.

In Georgia, Sept. 9 will now be known as “Otis Redding Day” to celebrate the King of Soul and his impact on the state.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff
Two businesses, three law enforcement agencies and two investigations spanning three counties.
GBI investigating Ludowici tow truck company
Julius Hall
Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office

Latest News

The new Effingham Parkway project is led by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is...
Effingham County set to break ground on new parkway project
Tybee city council votes on short-term rentals, golf cart ordinance, alcohol licenses
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Rep. Buddy Carter, Mayor Van Johnson share differing views on Pres. Biden’s new executive order
The relevant dates in the case go beyond what has happened in the past few months.
Timeline: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations
Club stirs up on-campus buzz at East Georgia College
Club stirs up on-campus buzz at East Georgia College