Kemp issues proclamation for ‘Otis Redding Day’
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation honoring a Georgia legend known as the “King of Soul” on Thursday.
In a Twitter post, the governor stated, “To honor Georgia’s own Otis Redding on what would have been his 80th birthday, I issued a proclamation declaring ‘Otis Redding Day’ in the Peach State.”
Redding was born Sep. 9, 1941 in Dawson.
Redding died when his private plane crashed in Wisconsin in 1967. He was only 26.
In Georgia, Sept. 9 will now be known as “Otis Redding Day” to celebrate the King of Soul and his impact on the state.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.