Lowcountry Council of Governments Looking for input on long term transportation plan

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -The Lowcountry Council of Governments is looking for input for the future of transportation in the Lowcountry.

A public meeting was held Wednesday night to get input from the four county region on transportation in the region. The four counties this plan will cover are Hampton, Colleton, Jasper and Beaufort counties. This input will help to identify transportation needs for the next 20 years. The event was open to in person attendees and virtual ones through a zoom meeting.

Two different plans are happening. One focusing on rural areas in the four counties and another focusing on the urban areas.

Stephanie Rossi is the Planning Director for the planning department at Lowcountry Council of Governments and hopes residents give suggestions on the plan.

“We’re looking here to see what the residents have to say as well and expand on that. But definitely concerns about safety on the roads, access management issues, road widening, a need for more bicycle opportunities and pedestrian opportunities and transit,” said Rossi.

The plan will be done in early 2022. You can fill out the survey to give your input here.

