New COVID-19 testing, vaccine locations now open in western Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise, so too does the demand for more vaccines and testing sites.

In response, the Chatham County Health Department is now adding new locations to one of the fastest growing parts of the county.

“Well we all know that west Chatham has been one of the fastest growing areas of Chatham County. There’s a lot of people that live in this area, a lot of homes in this area, a lot of traffic in this area,” said Chatham County Health Department Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin.

But what there hasn’t been a lot of is testing or vaccination sites, something the Chatham County Health Department along with Georgia Tech Savannah, Gulfstream, CORE, and Mako Medical, wanted to change.

“What we’ve been working on over the last couple of weeks is trying to stand up a vaccination and testing site in west Chatham,” said Dr. Rustin.

Now they do.

Setting up a testing site on the campus of Georgia Tech Savannah and a new vaccine clinic at Gulfstream (171 Crossroads Parkway, Savannah).

“We’ve learned from going into the community that if you make it convenient people will use it. We’re hoping that this is a convenient location for this side of town, this side of the community. That’s why I think people will use this site,” Dr. Rustin says.

Hoping to meet the growing demand for vaccines and testing.

“We’ve tested more people in the last month than we’ve tested in several months because people are concerned about the delta surge,” said Dr. Rustin.

They don’t anticipate that demand, or these sites, will go anywhere anytime soon.

“We’re going to stay here until needed. As long as there’s a demand from the public, which I think there will be for some time, we’ll keep these sites up and going,” Dr. Rustin said.

The testing site. located at 210 Technology Circle in Savannah, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Rustin says they have the capability of doing roughly a thousand tests a day.

The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they can do up to 12-hundred vaccinations a day.

They will offer the Pfizer vaccine every day, Johnson and Johnson on Mondays, Wednesdays and Firday, and Moderna on Tuesday and Thursdays.

To register for a COVID test click here. Results typically take 48 hours.

To make an appointment for a vaccine click here.

