Port Wentworth mayoral candidate disqualified from running for office

Julius Hall
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A candidate for Port Wentworth mayor has been disqualified for running in the upcoming November election.

Julius Hall is not eligible as determined in a decision Thursday by the Port Wentworth Clerk of Council.

In her decision, she determined that even though Hall had his civil rights restored in January by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles – he does not meet the state constitutional requirements.

The Georgia Constitutional requires 10 years must have passed since the completion of felony sentence.

Only eight years have passed since Hall completed a federal sentence for a conviction of trafficking crack cocaine.

