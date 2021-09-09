Sky Cams
Savannah named No. 3 Best U.S. City by Travel + Leisure

Wormsloe Historic Site off Skidaway Road in Savannah.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has been ranked the No. 3 Best U.S. City by Travel + Leisure readers.

Savannah moved up to the No. 3 spot after coming in at No. 4 in both 2020 and 2019 in the annual readers’ survey. The new survey reveals the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities and islands to cruise lines, airlines, hotels, and more. Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

“With convenient non-stop air service, world-class lodging, dining, attractions, and tours. Combined with dynamic retail offerings, we have the type of experiences our visitors are looking for,” said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. “It’s no wonder Savannah has again being recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine as being one of the top three visitor destinations in the country.”

TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2021:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • New York City
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Bend, Oregon
  • Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Honolulu, Hawaii

Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2021 readers’ survey is available now on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands Sept. 17. To view the full list of the Top 15 U.S. Cities, click here.

