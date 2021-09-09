Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police looking for suspects who stole $1,000 in quarters from car wash

One of the two suspects.
One of the two suspects.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are looking for two men who got away with about $1,000 in quarters nearly a month ago at the Super Shine Car Wash on White Bluff Road.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the Super Shine Car Wash on White Bluff Road on Aug. 6 after someone discovered the coin machines had been damaged and were emptied of coins. Surveillance footage showed the two men arriving, damaging the machine, and stealing the coins around 1 a.m. that day. They were traveling in a blue or purple Jeep Compass with a gray stripe on the hood. Police say a third person was also in the vehicle during the incident.

SPD says the suspects were traveling in a blue or purple Jeep Compass with a gray stripe on the...
SPD says the suspects were traveling in a blue or purple Jeep Compass with a gray stripe on the hood and a third person inside.(Savannah Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident or the subjects involved is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 414-9493. Tipsters can also send tips to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Tips can also be submitted online at SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org by selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Baker apologized to the Burch family in court in 2017.
Ga. Supreme Court: Convicted Fitzgerald lottery killer loses appeal
U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Jackie Johnson
Former Brunswick district attorney arrested, released on bond for charges connected to Arbery case
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
SCCPSS bus drivers reach agreement with district, ending protest
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Latest News

Georgia hospitals swamped by COVID-19 postpone surgeries
Responders completed cutting operations on the remainder of the Golden Ray wreck on Saturday.
2 years after Georgia shipwreck, heavy lifting nearly done
Rainy First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mindy soaks our area Thursday morning
Ahead of the vote, half a dozen parents addressed the board. Some advocated for school to...
Colleton Co. school board votes to return to in-person learning