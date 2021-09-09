Savannah State sets protocols for home athletic events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State will be limiting attendance at home football and volleyball games this season, the school announced Thursday morning.

Attendance at home football games at T.A. Wright Stadium will be capped at 6,000 instead of 8,500, and volleyball attendance at Tiger Arena will be limited to 4,000 instead of 6,000.

The university is set to host their first home athletic events with fans in more than a year this week. The Tigers volleyball team will host Brewton-Parker on Thursday night, the university’s first home sporting event with fans in attendance since March 10, 2020. On Saturday, the Tigers football team welcomes Livingstone College to The Marsh for the home opener.

The school says masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged for all guests. SSU says players and staff will not be allowed any physical contact with fans, media, or other students before, during, or after the contest.

SSU says access to campus for home football games will be limited to the Jasmine, Falligant, and Whatley gates, while the LaRoche gate will be closed. A clear bag policy will also be in effect.

Savannah State’s conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is requiring full vaccination for all student-athletes and staff to participate in conference competition this year.

