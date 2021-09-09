SC reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 11,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday’s daily COVID-19 report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officially pushed the state’s death toll past the 11,000-mark.

DHEC reported a total of 3,466 new cases and 55 deaths Thursday morning. The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay.

The latest report listed 2,198 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,268 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 288.

Charleston County reported 217 new cases, while Dorchester County reported 171.

Beaufort County reported 168 new cases, with Berkeley County reporting 164. Colleton, Georgetown, Williamsburg and Jasper Counties each listed fewer than 25.

Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg, York, and Horry Counties each listed more than 200 new cases.

The total deaths included 50 confirmed and five probable deaths.

Of the 55 deaths, 12 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

Charleston County listed six confirmed deaths, Dorchester County listed four confirmed deaths and Berkeley and Beaufort Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 22,550 tests conducted with a positive rate 12.9%, down from Wednesday’s 14.2%

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 779,898 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 630,257 cases detected using PCR tests and 149,641 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,050 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,655 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,395 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed almost 10 million tests since the pandemic began.







