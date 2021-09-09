Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS school board addresses COVID-19 concerns

By Bria Bolden
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a chaotic few days for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools families, district leaders are speaking out.

The board and others met Wednesday to address recent protests, concerns from parents and a big update on several district projects.

Wednesday was the second board meeting of the new school year. District leaders they’re looking at more virtual learning options for families and updates on major projects throughout the district.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett explained it is the district’s intention to stay open for in person learning. However with the E-Learning Academy at capacity, they want families to go virtual if they choose to.

“Our teachers have stepped up. Our principals have stepped up and we are reaching out to families who have expressed a concern about having a virtual option available to them at this point,” said Dr. Levett.

Several people spoke before the board about masks in schools, better pay for bus drivers, and concerns for the safety of students and staff.

“We need to require mask mandates in our schools. If the medical professionals in our county can wear a mask for 12 hour shifts and care for COVID patients in the hospitals than it is safe and good enough for our children as well,” said one person.

The board also got an update on several ESPLOST projects. They’re expecting millions of those dollars to come back to the district.

“You can see form E-II the projects we have finished, and then about 200,000 that we need to close out the E-II projects. We are expecting a $3 million return to the district”

The district has completed renovations, repairs, HVAC and roof replacements at Savannah Early College High School, Windsor Forest High School, Gould Elementary, Myers Middle School, Islands High School, STEM Academy at Bartlett and Ellis Montessori Academy.

There are several schools under construction as well as a gym, stadium and two auditoriums.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps confirms death at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Suspect attacks I-16 drivers with metal rod, bites state trooper
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Several Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work for a second day
Savannah-Chatham bus driver strike continues, drivers call out again Tuesday
One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money

Latest News

SCCPSS school board addresses COVID-19 concerns
SCCPSS school board addresses COVID-19 concerns
Transportation Meeting
Lowcountry Council of Governments Looking for input on long term transportation plan
Victim flown to hospital after shooting in Hardeeville, suspect arrested
A charity race in Statesboro returns after going virtual last year.
Pink Power 5K raising money for breast cancer research this weekend