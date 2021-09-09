SCCPSS school board addresses COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a chaotic few days for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools families, district leaders are speaking out.

The board and others met Wednesday to address recent protests, concerns from parents and a big update on several district projects.

Wednesday was the second board meeting of the new school year. District leaders they’re looking at more virtual learning options for families and updates on major projects throughout the district.

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett explained it is the district’s intention to stay open for in person learning. However with the E-Learning Academy at capacity, they want families to go virtual if they choose to.

“Our teachers have stepped up. Our principals have stepped up and we are reaching out to families who have expressed a concern about having a virtual option available to them at this point,” said Dr. Levett.

Several people spoke before the board about masks in schools, better pay for bus drivers, and concerns for the safety of students and staff.

“We need to require mask mandates in our schools. If the medical professionals in our county can wear a mask for 12 hour shifts and care for COVID patients in the hospitals than it is safe and good enough for our children as well,” said one person.

The board also got an update on several ESPLOST projects. They’re expecting millions of those dollars to come back to the district.

“You can see form E-II the projects we have finished, and then about 200,000 that we need to close out the E-II projects. We are expecting a $3 million return to the district”

The district has completed renovations, repairs, HVAC and roof replacements at Savannah Early College High School, Windsor Forest High School, Gould Elementary, Myers Middle School, Islands High School, STEM Academy at Bartlett and Ellis Montessori Academy.

There are several schools under construction as well as a gym, stadium and two auditoriums.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.